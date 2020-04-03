🔥Venom Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Video Of Real Life Symbiote🔥

With Morbius being delayed to March 2021 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are now wondering how this will impact Venom 2. After all, the sequel is still set to be with us in October, but with the first Morbius trailer containing Easter Eggs and hints that Sony’s Marvel universe is set to seriously expand, there will no doubt be some connective tissue between the movies.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know very much about the symbiote’s second solo outing, aside from the fact that Eddie Brock will have to contend with his arch-nemesis, as Woody Harrelson and his new and improved haircut are set to terrorize Tom Hardy as Cletus Kasady and his maniacal alter-ego Carnage. And while there’s no word yet on when we may see the first bit of footage from the film, we now have something to tide us over in the meantime.

Earlier today, a pretty interesting finding caught the internet’s attention, as a new video has gone viral which appears to show a real life symbiote. We kid you not. And understandably, fans are freaking out over it, as evidenced below.

because world war 3, australia burning down, kobe bryant dying, and a worldwide pandemic weren’t enough now we have venom https://t.co/qvw8LRh7wH

— trey . (@treyonfilms) April 3, 2020

I clicked to see why Venom was trending. Just when I thought that 2020 couldn’t get any crazier. pic.twitter.com/XMWeTIj8F4

— ʀᴇsᴄᴀ ᴛʜᴜɴᴅᴇʀɢᴜɴ 😈 (@cultleaderresca) April 3, 2020

venom my ass y’all better start getting y’all shit together cause mother nature about to take us out pic.twitter.com/BhsmAjYSYe

— Broadway Finch. (@homie_straight) April 3, 2020

I need an explanation now! Is venom real? pic.twitter.com/Bv3wECCzWJ

— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 3, 2020

Thats venom bro https://t.co/yJfgWCbeOl

— F (@fabiiomp11_) April 3, 2020

We all saw Venom.

2020, We’re done. https://t.co/EO05vVitee

— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 3, 2020

Us: “April can’t be any worse

April: *Fucking Venom https://t.co/G9ZuyNP0Ql

— |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) April 3, 2020

i really thought this was venom 2 news but it’s everyone freaking out over a real symbiote lmao pic.twitter.com/tEprLae67m

— nai ! (@lunaiida) April 3, 2020

Bruh that’s venom https://t.co/Ux5nOLd8Wa

— Money and Mula (@Calmp) April 3, 2020

That’s my boy Venom looking for a host https://t.co/D0iAHCTWyq

— LaMarian Lovett (@KingLamar_22) April 3, 2020

So, what exactly is it that’s causing everyone to freak out here? Well, we can’t say for sure. Some think it’s just a clever marketing ploy on Sony’s part, while others believe it’s some type of worm. But there are still those keeping up the whole fun factor by claiming it’s indeed a real life symbiote.

Believe what you want, but these are definitely strange times we’re in and this new discovery only makes things even stranger. And if nothing else, it’s yet another reminder that there’s currently a lot of hype for Venom 2 and that it’ll be a huge blow if it ends up being delayed because of the pandemic.