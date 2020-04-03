venom-2:-release-date,-cast,-plot,-and-more!-everything-you-need-to-know!

One of the biggest films of Sony Pictures, Venom, will return with its second part. The film is still said to be in the charts of the releases of 2020.

The pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the whole world, along with the film and entertainment industries. Sony Pictures had to reschedule a lot of its movies’ production and releases starting from Ghostbusters: Afterlife to Morbius. The maximum number of the movies’ releases and production has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Venom 2 Release Date

However, nothing has been informed regarding Venom 2, and that gave the fans the liberty to think that the release of the movies is still on. Although Sony Pictures hasn’t declared the release date of the film either, it was speculated that the movie would be releasing on October 2, 2020.

There are rumors that the filming of the movie has already been started since November 18, 2019, at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford, England. The Sony Pictures movie, Venom 2, is directed by Andy Serkis. It is based on Marvel Comics character Venom, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel.

The cast of Venom 2

Serkis Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, and Naomie Harris will be seen in the second part of the movie.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can. When you think of Venom [the character], you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”, Producer, Amy Pascal confirmed.

The cinematographer, Robert Richardson also confirmed Harrelson will be seen in the upcoming movie and said, “You have a remarkable central character with Venom, but now you’ve got Woody Harrelson, who’s going to obviously make his own little entrance here.”