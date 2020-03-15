‘Venom 2’ release date, cast and is The Shooting Stopped amid Corona Virus Fear? Make sure to check it out.

After Sony’s Venom smashed through the box office collection making it one of the biggest releases that year. The film even made more buzz and money than Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool2 as well.

Will Venom 2 Filming Get Delayed Due To The Deadly Spread Of The Coronavirus?

The success of the first film made it inevitable for the makers and a sequel became a sure shot thing. The first film’s co-writer Kelly Marcel is going to be the executive producer and writer for the sequel as well.

Meanwhile, the director for the sequel Andy Serkis has assured fans that this film is going to be an extraordinary piece of cinema. However, the director did not reveal much about the plot of the sequel. The director revealed that he has some big ideas on how to take the characters to another dimension.

When Will Sony Restart The Film Production Of The Upcoming Two Projects?

Morover, on the other hand, Matt Tolmach who is the producer has spilled some beans about the plot. He revealed that the sequel might be focusing on the relationship between Eddie and Venom. Not to forget that the last film promises that another symbiote will show up in the form of Venom’s offspring, Carnage. There is a lot to look forward in the sequel for fans.

However, now with the deadly Coronavirus spreading like wildfire, Sony might withhold two big projects that will lead to a considerate delay in their respective release dates. With all the big banner and studios postphoning production work to ensure the cast and crew members safety, there might be a major shift of release dates of all the big banner projects.