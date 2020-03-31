venom-2-air-date,-cast,-plot,-trailer-and-all-that-jazz

Considering the massive hit that Venom (2018) was, this comes as no big surprise that the Venom sequel is on its way. Tom Hardy’s Venom had a box office collection of $856 Million across the globe. A torrent of fans flooded the theatres to witness the story of Spider-Man‘s antagonist, Venom. No brainer, Tom Hardy’s already huge fan following, is to be thanked for that. Playing the Jewish gangster, Alfie, in Peaky Blinders, Eames in Inception, has contributed to this fandom.

EXPECTED PLOT

The forthcoming Venom sequel’s new director Andy Serkis hasn’t laid the cards on the table yet. Nothing has been revealed as of now although, Andy has promised that “it will be an extraordinary piece of cinema.” As you would expect, the plot of Venom 2 will be centered on the equation between Eddie Broke and Venom.

THE CAST

The characters from the prequel will be reprised. The upcoming Sci-Fi cast will include Tom Hardy as Venom/ Eddie Broke, Woody Harrelson as Carnage, Michelle Williams, as Anne Weying, who is Eddie’s ex, Reid Scott as Anne’s boyfriend and Naomi Harris as Shriek.



There might be some new additions to the cast. The fandom’s prayer has been answered; rumour has it, Tom Holland will make a cameo in Venom 2!

Venom 2 has been scheduled for an October 2020 release in America, so we’re just months away from the masterpiece (You better mark your calendar, pal)! The sequence is in production, but there is no news regarding the trailer release to date.

Dying to get a glimpse of some shooting pictures? Tom Hardy’s Instagram is where you need to head to. The actor has posted a series of B&W pictures from the shoot!