venkatesh-prasad,-laxman-sivaramakrishnan-among-5-shortlisted-for-national-selectors’-job

Venkatesh Prasad played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs. (File Photo) © Reuters

The Karnataka duo of Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi were on Tuesday shortlisted alongside three others for the national selectors’ job, the interviews that will undoubtedly be held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Former India spinners Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Rajesh Chauhan are also needed interviews therefore has been former India medium pacer Harvinder Singh. The interviews begin at 11 am IST.The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik shortlisted five candidates to displace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and new member Gagan Khoda.As much as 44 applications were received for both positions and the type of who had applied were former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, considered a front-runner for the working job, and former wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia.”Agarkar’s name was quite definitely considered however in the finish the CAC shortlisted Siva, Prasad, Chauhan, Harvinder and joshi. He can be looked at once the tenure of another three selectors (Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Dewan Gandhi) ends,” a BCCI official told PTI.Agarkar not being shortlisted is an indicator that the Board will probably stick to the prevailing zonal policy for the national selectors.If so, Harvinder, who has played for Railways and Punjab, can represent Central Zone replacing Khoda while Sivaramakrishnan, Prasad or Joshi may take MSK’s place from South Zone.”India is really a huge country and zonal representation is necessary,” the state added.Venkatesh Prasad already has some experience in the work, having been area of the junior selection panel.The 50-year-old played 33 Tests and 161 ODIS, taking 96 and 196 wickets respectively.50-year-old Sivaramakrishan played nine Tests and 16 ODIS and is really a known commentator.Harvinder featured in three Tests and 16 ODIs. Others in the fray, Joshi and chauhan, played 21 Tests and 35 ODIS, and 15 Tests and 69 ODIs respectively.The brand new selection panel will select the squad for the three ODIs against South Africa, from Dharamsala on March 12.The CAC was appointed on January 31 but only had its first meeting on Tuesday.