“vendetta”:-sharad-pawar’s-party-says-centre-removed-his-security

“The fight against PM Modi and Amit Shah will continue,” the NCP said.

Mumbai:

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday accused the centre of withdrawing its chief Sharad Pawar’s security at his official residence in New Delhi.

Accusing the government of playing “vendetta politics”, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said party leaders cannot be scared with such a move.

Mr Malik, who is the chief spokesperson of NCP, said party’s fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will continue.

Mr Malik said that Sharad Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister, had ”Y” category security cover in the national capital.

The security personnel deployed at Mr Pawar’s residence at 6 Janpath in the national capital stopped reporting at the bungalow since January 20 and there was no prior intimation from the government about it, he added.

“This is a kind of vendetta politics. They think NCP leaders will be deterred by this. It is their misconception.

“The fight against Modi and Shah will continue,” the Minority Affairs Minister said.

His party and ministerial colleague Jayant Patil also criticised the BJP, linking the alleged move of the government to the BJP losing power in Maharashtra.

“From by-lanes to Delhi, the BJP has taken it to heart the change of power in Maharashtra. Therefore, the BJP is behaving with vengeance.

“This is detrimental to the democracy!” tweeted Mr Patil, the state NCP president who is also the Water Resources Minister.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said Mr Pawar cannot be scared off by such steps.

“The love and affection of the people is his security cover,” Mr Awhad said.

State’s Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde echoed similar views.

“What mean level will you reach to?” he asked Centre on Twitter, condemning the move.

Mr Awhad also sardonically said it is good that the veteran leader’s security has been withdrawn as Maharashtra has now learnt what “narrow mindset” the BJP-led government possesses.

The 79-year-old NCP president enjoys ”Z ” category protection in Maharashtra, where his party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government.