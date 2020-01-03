vegans-could-legally-fight-‘unethical’-banknotes-following-landmark-ruling

The Bank of England could face a legal challenge from vegans over its use of animal fats in banknotes, lawyers warned after a landmark ruling on Friday.

An employment judge found that holding a sincere belief in “ethical veganism” should be given the same legal protection under the Equality Act as that given to Christians, Jews and Muslims.

The legal team defending the vegan said after the hearing that animal rights activists could now even try to obtain a judicial review into whether the Bank of England’s use of tallow in £5 and £10 notes constitutes indirect discrimination against their devout beliefs.

There was widespread condemnation from vegans two years ago after it emerged trace elements of animal fats were used in a polymer to coat new banknotes. The plastic is intended to prevent the counterfeit production of money, as well as make the notes smooth to the touch.

Although the tallow makes up less than one per cent of a banknote, members of numerous religious faiths were outraged that its use “discriminated” against their requirement to abstain from pork and beef products.