vegan-moqueca-(brazilian-stew)-of-aubergine,-sweet-potato-and-pepper-recipe

Brazilian moqueca is a fish stew, rich with ginger, coconut, and dende oil, a deep orange oil from palm nuts. This version is made with vegetables instead (although you could always add fish and seafood, simmering them in the coconut broth) and I have substituted paprika oil for the nutty dende oil – it’s not the same, but it’s in the right spirit.
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes
SERVES
Two for lunch or supper
INGREDIENTS
- 4 tsp rapeseed oil
- 25g fresh root ginger, grated
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- 1 fat clove of garlic, crushed
- Half a red chilli, sliced
- 200ml coconut milk
- Juice of half a lime
- 80g sliced onion
- 80g tomato, peeled and chopped
- 1 clove of garlic, sliced
- 1 red pepper (about 250g)
- 1 aubergine (about 300g)
- 1 medium sweet potato (about 350g) peeled and sliced
- A handful of coriander leaves
- 1 spring onion, thinly sliced
- ½ tsp paprika
- A halved lime for squeezing
METHOD
- Remove the seeds and stalk from the red pepper and cook on a ridged griddle or under a grill until the skin is patched with black and blistered. Leave to cool.
- Cut the aubergine into eight long wedges and cook on the griddle until well browned and cooked through. Peel the blackened skin off the pepper and slice thickly.
- Heat one teaspoon of the oil in a pan and add the onion. Cook until soft, then stir in the ginger, turmeric, garlic and chilli. Cook for a minute then add 500ml water, a fat pinch of salt and the sweet potato. Simmer until the potato is tender, then stir in the coconut milk, and simmer until a nice soupy consistency.
- Add the aubergine, tomato and pepper and heat through. Taste and add salt and plenty of black pepper.
- Heat the rest of the oil and paprika gently in a small pan. Serve the moqueca scattered with coriander leaves, spring onions and a drizzle of the red paprika oil, plus the lime halves for squeezing over.