vegan-blogger-blames-australia-fires-on-‘flesh-fetish’-meat-eaters

‘Wake up and smell the carcass Australia! Your flesh-fetish is burning our country to a crisp.’

These are the shocking words of vegan blogger Freelee the Banana Girl (Leanne Ratcliffe), who has hit out at meat eaters in relation to the recent bushfires in Australia.

In a 12-minute video entitled ‘Australians, stop cooking our country with your sausage sizzle!’ the blogger said that ‘meat, dairy and eggs is the fuel’ that creates bushfires such as the ones we’ve seen in the last few months.

Freelee, 39, documents her own experiences growing up in Queensland and witnessing fires and floods, as well as saying how happy she is to see a number of people donating or helping animals this time around.

However, she then goes on to say ‘the hypocrisy is too real’, and ‘if you are Australian and eat animals and their secretions, then you are a big part of the problem’.

Saying that buying meat was equivalent to ‘throwing petrol on your back yard fires’, Freelee recommends different ways of eating that don’t include meat (and therefore have a lower environmental impact).

It’s been 13 years since Freelee went from an ‘animal eating hypocrite’ – as she calls herself in the video – to a vegan who eats only raw foods until 4pm each day.

She gained notoriety after promoting her own diet which consisted of 51 bananas a day, and has also hit the headlines for controversial comments about chemotherapy and obesity.

While some people who follow Freelee disagreed with her stance, many more supported the ‘frugivore’ activist.

‘That’s really aggressive and unnecessary,’ one said.

‘Everyone needs to be kind to one another. There are nicer ways to say the same thing.’

Comments on the other side of the fence, however, included one that said: ‘This is genuinely the most inspirational video I’ve ever watched, my eyes literally filled with tears as I realised how much of an impact I’m really making by eating animal products.’

Another said: ‘People have the audacity to comment on these fires, deaths of these poor animals and climate change but literally the next post is them wearing fur and eating a chicken sandwich.’

What do you think?