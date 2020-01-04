veer-savarkar’s-grandson-falls-ill,-hospitalised-in-mumbai

Ranjeet Savarkar is doing well and will be discharged soon, a source close to him informed.

Mumbai:

Ranjeet Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Friday night.

He has been put under observation.

“On Friday night, at about 10: 30 pm, he was admitted. He was not well due to the exertion following his hectic schedule,” said Sanjay Chandrekar, his acquaintance.

“There is nothing to worry about, he is doing well and will be discharged soon,” he added.