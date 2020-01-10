veal-with-dried-persimmons-and-tart-berries-recipe

This is a lovely dish I had at Lavka Lavka in Moscow – I more or less guessed the recipe. You can buy dried persimmons from healthysupplies.co.uk, or use unsulphured dried apricots.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 3 hours 30 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1.3kg veal shin

2 large onions, roughly chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

½ tsp allspice berries, ground

1 tsp coriander seeds, ground

125ml red wine

450ml good-quality beef stock (if using bought stock, reduce it over heat so it is condensed)

1 x 400g tin cherry tomatoes in thick juice

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

150g dried persimmons, chopped (or dried, unsulphured apricots)

30g tart dried berries, such as sour cherries or cranberries

Dill sprigs, to garnish

METHOD