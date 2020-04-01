Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal share a cute romantic moment

Contents
Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal the much-in-love pair is enjoying a special moment today (1 April) with it being Varun’s birthday.
Yes, the two of them have always been vocal and expressive about the love they share and now Divya posts a romantic picture with Varun and calls him a five-year-old bacha.
She wishes her boy in style on his birthday.
Check this post here.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday mera bacha!!! Literally to the 5 year old ! Waheguru bless you! @varunsood12
A post shared by Divya Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official) on
Aww!!
Truly romantic!! Here’s wishing Varun a very happy birthday.