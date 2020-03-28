varun-dhawan’s-new-rap-about-21-days-lockdown-also-features-pm-narendra-modi

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12: 17 [IST]

B- town celebrities have been using their social media reach to create more awareness about the novel Coronavirus and are encouraging people every day to stay indoors. Varun Dhawan in his recent post, rapped for his fans to drive the message across. Varun recently shared a new video clip on his Instagram, that shows him rapping about the 21 days nationwide lockdown. The clip features snippets from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech when he addressed the entire nation about the lockdown, some pigeons and empty streets of Mumbai. He captioned the post as, "#LOCKDOWN 🧼2️⃣1️⃣🔞📛 #vararaps Stay indoors stay safe Thank you" he ended the rap by saying,"Janta curfew rocks." Along with fans, the video also attracted reactions from the film fraternity. While music director Amaal Mallik shared a thumbs-up emoji for the clip, Arjun Kapoor trolled the actor and wrote, "I just want to know who the cameraman is…" Aayush Sharma went on to advised Varun to release the track since the tune is pretty catchy, Rapper Badshah encouragingly wrote, "Let them know varun da1." Varun has been finding innovative ways to get the message of social distancing to his fans. Earlier he shared a video by a doctor in Kasturba Hospital who talked about Coronavirus and asked people to stay informed and indoors. Varun also had shared a hilarious clip with Shraddha Kapoor, from the time they were promoting Street Dancer 3D. The clip shows, Shraddha getting an electric shock by a light bulb when Varun touches her, he gets shocked too. He captioned the post as, "DONT touch each other. Otherwise you may get a shock #besafe #tbt #socialdistancing." Varun will be seen next in his father David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film was set to release on May 1, but it could be pushed back due to the lockdown, however, the makers are yet to confirm any changes.