varun-dhawan-posts-throwback-photo-with-a-heartfelt-poem:-‘ma-&-me,-we-are-always-meant-to-be’

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 17: 03 [IST]

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are either busy spending quality time with their loved ones or pursuing their hobbies. Varun Dhawan too, is utilizing his quarantine time to cook, rap and write poetry. Recently, the Judwaa 2 actor took to his Instagram page to share an unseen childhood picture with his mother Laal Dhawan. However, it was his heartfelt caption for the snap which impressed us the most. In the picture, Varun as a kid, is seen posing alongside his mother and the picture is all things cute. Along with the throwback photo, Varun also wrote a few heartfelt lines for her that read, “Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me. were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe.” (sic) Earlier, the actor had posted a video where he was seen rapping about the 21 days nationwide lockdown. The clipping featured snippets from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech when he addressed the entire nation about the lockdown, some pigeons and empty streets of Mumbai. At the end of the video, Varun is thanking everyone and saying, ‘Janta Curfew Rocks.’ Speaking about work, Varun will be next seen in his father David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No 1. The remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s film by the same name. The film stars Sara Ali Khan as Varun’s leading lady. Varun Dhawan’s New Rap About 21 Days Lockdown Also Features PM Narendra Modi Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 Trailer Launch Pushed Back Due To Coronavirus