Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal wedding: David Dhawan says they know it better than me

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with Virat Kohli and Anushka SharmaInstagram

After Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding news, speculations about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s marraige have started spreading like wildfire. It is being said that the big fat wedding will take place in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort the way Varun’s brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi. And it looks like, even David Dhawan was quite shocked or rather fed up to know about his son’s wedding through various sources.

“Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me,” David Dhawan was quoted as saying by IWM Buzz.

But on a serious note, Varun’s father said that the news is totally untrue adding that when his son will get married, he will personally invite everyone to the wedding.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha DalalInstagram

“No, this latest date and venue are not true at all. You and I have been friends for years. When Varun gets married, I will personally call you up. Don’t believe what you read,” Dhawan said and further added, “My wife and I will be happy, whenever it happens.”

In his earlier interview, Varun Dhawan had talked about Natasha and why he loves her because she is different from the rest. In 2018, Varun Dhawan had moved into a new home for himself and had given a peek into his house, with Natasha by his side. It was an indication that he intends to get married and start a family.