varun-dhawan-mimics-prabhu-deva-during-street-dancer-3d-promotions-on-the-kapil-sharma-show

Kicking off the promotional spree for Street Dancer 3D, Prabhu Deva, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recently made an appearance on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with the leads, director Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi were also present.

Varun Dhawan came dressed as his co-star Prabhu Deva, complete with a crimped hair wig, a shimmery blue shirt, blue shoes and a stubble. Varun and Prabhu Deva set the stage on fire performing to the hook step of the reprised version of ‘Muqabla.’

In the show, Varun reportedly told Kapil Sharma that his father David Dhawan does not share details of his projects until he gives his nod to them. India TV News quoted Varun Dhawan as saying, “My dad has only one thing to say ‘Jab Maine Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhai, to tujhe kyu dikhao.’ (If I haven’t shown my scripts to Salman Khan, Govinda or Anil Kapoor, why should I show them to you?) He added that David is as strict with him on the sets as with the other actors around.

Check out some of the posts of Street Dancer 3D team on The Kapil Sharma Show

Street Dancer 3D star Varun Dhawan transforms himself into Prabhu Dheva for The Kapil Sharma Show https://t.co/4m3ffhPNkX pic.twitter.com/p9pMVfdbsm — HDpopcorn (@HDpopcorns) January 10, 2020

The trailer, released on 18 December, portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer and Shraddha as a performer from Pakistan. Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi feature in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24 January, alongside Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 13: 37: 20 IST