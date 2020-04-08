varun-dhawan-commits-to-supply-meals-for-needy-and-health-workers-because-of-coronavirus-lockdown

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 12: 17 [IST]

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Varun Dhawan recently focused on providing meals to medical and needy workers fighting contrary to the pandemic. The Coolie No 1 actor took to his Instagram page to create this special announcement. Varun wrote, “With each passing day to be locked down in the home, my heart is out to all anyone who has no home in this time around of crisis. Therefore this week Eve focused on provide meals for the indegent that are without homes or jobs. I likewise have deep admiration for anyone that are risking their lives by focusing on the frontlines. I’ve focused on provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals.” (sic) He further added in his post, “All meals are given through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It is a small step. But throughout a crisis such as this, we need to make every step count. I will continue steadily to do what best i could.” (sic) Have a look at his Instagram post here. Meanwhile, Varun’s fans were happy with his decision. A netizen wrote, “It is a long battle and we must fight it together. Finding solutions may be the only way forward @ratantata #tatatrust.” Another user commented, “So pleased with you.” (sic) Ahead of this, the actor pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to greatly help the federal government in its fight COVID-19. He tweeted, “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We shall overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain.” (sic) Varun also shared a rap video where he urged his fans to remain home and practice social-distancing amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. Regarding work, the actor’s upcoming film is dad David Dhawan’s directorial Coolie No 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is really a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s comedy film with exactly the same name. COVID-19 Relief: Salman Khan Begins Money Transfer For Bollywood’s Daily Wage Earners Shefali Shah ISN’T COVID-19 Positive; Delhi Crime Actress Says Her Facebook Account Was Hacked