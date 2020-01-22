vanessa-hudgens-sparks-rumours-she’s-dating-again-after-being-spotted-at-dinner-with-kyle-kuzma

Vanessa Hudgens might be back on the dating scene following her split from Austin Butler, as she was photographed having dinner with LA Lakers player Kyle Kuzma.

The actor, 31, was spotted enjoying dinner at a table for two with Kyle, 24, at Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn, New York.

Vanessa and the NBA star appeared to share a carafe of wine as they laughed and smiled at each other during their dinner on Tuesday night.

It comes just a week after it was announced that Vanessa and Austin had split after almost nine years of dating, and the new photos have fans speculating she may be back on the dating scene.

A source told Us Weekly the pair had parted ways after they were not seen spending Christmas together, telling the site: ‘Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.’

Just before news of the split broke, Vanessa had been spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game by herself, where she shared photos and videos on Instagram.

In one of the posts about the game where Kyle can be seen getting the ball in the basket with a backwards shot, Vanessa named him as one of her ‘heroes’, captioning it: ‘Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros [sic]’.

The Lakers are in town to play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night and the New Jersey Nets on Thursday, so all eyes will be on whether Vanessa is sitting courtside for those games, too.

Neither Vanessa not Kyle posted about their dinner on social media and there has been no official word on whether they are dating or just went to dinner as friends but the pair seemed at ease in each other’s company.

