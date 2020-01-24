vanessa-hudgens-shows-off-new-sideboob-tattoo-for-‘thirsty-thursday’-after-split-from-austin-butler

Singledom certainly looks good on Vanessa Hudgens.

The 31-year-old recently split from boyfriend Austin Butler after nine years of dating, but if she’s heartbroken, she certainly isn’t showing it.

The High School Musical actress marked her new single status with a sideboob tattoo, that she happily showed off for ‘Thirsty Thursday’.

Get it, girl.

Vanessa stopped by Bang Bang Forever tattoo studio in New York, where she went under the needle of artist Dragon – who says his specialty is ‘floral and small scale realism’.

So it was apt that the actress wanted a sunflower tatt, which Dragon inked on Vanessa’s side.

The star posted a picture of herself with her t-shirt pulled up, to show off the dainty sideboob inking, and wrote: ‘And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha 😂 @drag_ink @bangbangnyc.’

Dragon also shared the picture to his own Instagram page and wrote: ‘Of course, you’re even more beautiful than the flowers @vanessahudgens 😘 Thank you so much. See you next time.’

This appears to be Vanessa’s third tatt, following the butterfly on her neck and the om symbol on the side of her hands.

It was announced last week that Vanessa and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor Austin Butler had parted ways after nine years of dating.

It was claimed distance played a factor, with a source telling E! News: ‘They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.’

But it seems she’s already back on the market, as the Bad Boys For Life star was seen enjoying a cosy dinner date with LA Lakers player Kyle Kuzma.

And Hudgens even cheered on the star’s team at Madison Square Garden shortly after their date night.

Kyle may have some competition from Zac Efron, though, with fans wanting Vanessa to reunite with her ex, who played her High School Musical character Gabriella’s beau Troy Bolton.

C’mon Zac, get your head in the game.





