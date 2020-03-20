Vanessa Hudgens Reportedly Wants To Make It Up To People After Offensive Words About Coronavirus – Here’s How!  

It sounds like Vanessa Hudgens spoke too quickly on a sensitive topic and now she’s realizing her mistake. That being said, the actress decided to apologize after she made some ‘insensitive’ comments on the mortality rate of Coronavirus on Instagram Live.

As fans who tuned in to her live broadcast know already, Vanessa stated that people losing their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘inevitable’ and as you can imagine, many were upset to hear her say that.

However, the star did not waste any time before doing damage control and one insider report also claims to know how she’s planning to also make it up to people.

Vanessa obviously apologized for her words after understanding their weight but what else is she willing to do to fix her mistake?

Her controversial words were in response to President Donald Trump announcing that the Coronavirus crisis will most likely go on until July or even August.

So during her IG Live a couple of days ago, Vanessa commented that: ‘Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls. [People dying from Coronavirus is] terrible, [but also] inevitable.’

Now, one source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Vanessa hates her rant on Instagram took a life of its own and now knows she has to do some damage control. It took a minute to realize she offended people but she’s taking it as a learning experience and she is actually hurt that she hurt people. Vanessa hopes time will heal all wounds as she’s genuinely upset that she upset people. It’s not the person she is and she hopes that people accept her apology.’

Another insider also dished via the same news outlet that ‘Vanessa feels terrible for what she said and as much as she wishes that she could take it back, she knows she cannot so she is using it as a lesson. She understands that she has a platform on social media and her words have power and she needs to choose them carefully. Vanessa never meant any harm, and of course she’s sorry for anyone that she may’ve offended. She knows we are all in this together and wants everyone to stay safe.’

In other words, the actress is planning on using her platform to bring awareness to what is happening instead and she’s already started!

You may have seen that her bio now encourages people to stay inside!



