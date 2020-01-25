vanessa-hudgens-refuses-to-‘sit-and-mope’-after-austin-butler-split-and-we-love-to-see-it

Vanessa Hudgens isn’t about to sit around and mope following her split from Austin Butler.

The pair called time on their relationship after nine years together, with distance thought to be a factor in the break-up.

And the High School Musical actress is ‘living it up’ at the moment, making the most of her single status.

While most of us would spend a month in our pyjamas, caning through buckets of Ben and Jerry’s and rewatching Gossip Girl, Vanessa is going about things a different way.

An insider claimed the 31-year-old has been ‘spending a lot of time with her mum and sister and her girlfriends.

‘The breakup isn’t easy, but she’s not one to sit around and mope.

‘She’s living it up and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly.’

The source also lifted the lid on what could have caused the Princess Switch star’s relationship with the actor coming to an end.

‘Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had been slowly fading,’ they added to People. ‘It was one of those things where you don’t even realise it’s happening.’

If Vanessa is heartbroken over the news, she definitely isn’t showing it on Instagram.

In fact, she marked her relationship status by treating herself to a sideboob tattoo of a sunflower, which she blessed us all with a glimpse at for ‘Thirsty Thursday’.

The star posted a picture of herself with her t-shirt pulled up, to show off the dainty inking, alongside the message: ‘And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha @drag_ink @bangbangnyc.’

This appears to be Vanessa’s third tatt, as she has already racked up a butterfly on her neck and an Om symbol on the side of her hands.

And we are absolutely living for it.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Demi Lovato’s new song Anyone was ‘cry for help’ before overdose

MORE: Demi Lovato’s new song Anyone was ‘cry for help’ before overdose