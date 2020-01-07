vanessa-hudgen’s-mum-gina-is-her-biggest-fan-on-set-of-the-princess-switch-sequel

It was bring your mum to work day for Vanessa Hudgens, as she stepped out in Glasgow to film new scenes for The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

Yup, the queen of festive films is back again as Netflix is bringing us a sequel to The Princess Switch and Vanessa is already getting stuck into the new script.

She’s been filming in Scotland over the past few days and made a quick stop in Edinburgh, before heading to Glasgow on Tuesday. Filming took place outside Glasgow Cathedral and it seems the cast had an extra pair of hands on deck, as Vanessa’s mum, Gina Guangco, dropped by to see her famous-faced daughter in action.

Gina wrapped up in a blue beret, tiger striped cardigan and black scarf while on set, while Vanessa was seen taking a breather from the cold, sat in the front seat of a car wearing a blue puffer jacket and her hair pinned up in a protective cloth.

The Princess Switch first landed on Netflix in 2018 and saw Vanessa play both of the movie’s leading characters, Duchess Margaret Delacourt and a baker named Stacey De Novo from Chicago.

In true Freaky Friday fashion, the girls switch lives for a few days and end up falling in love with each other’s beaus.

Now they’re back and Margaret is inheriting the throne to Montenaro, but ends up struggling with the responsibilities.

If only she had someone who looked identical to her to help take the pressure off?

Last year, Vanessa starred in another Christmas movie, The Knight Before Christmas, and she’s said that she’s all for happy and festive movies that bring some joy into people’s lives during the Christmas period.

‘If I can bring a family together at a special time of year and allow them to escape from their lives and live the rest of their day feeling a little lighter, then I think that’s a really beautiful gift.’





