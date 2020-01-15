vanessa-hudgens-is-no-shrinking-violet-at-bad-boys-for-life-premiere-after-split-from-austin-butler

Vanessa Hudgens has reportedly split from boyfriend Austin Butler after nearly nine years of dating, so you’d understand if the actress wanted to stay in bed and ingest her weight in ice-cream.

But if she’s hurting, she didn’t show it as she attended the premiere for Bad Boys For Life on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old, who plays Kelley in the eagerly awaited sequel, was every inch the leading lady at the TCL Chinese Theatre, as she wore an explosion of feathers on the red carpet.

Vanessa’s gown featured a silver embellished corset and a flowing skirt with a thigh-high split, while a white boa extended from her neckline, down one arm and across her waist.

We can practically hear the Drag Race queens scrambling for this look, and we mean that as the utmost compliment.

The High School Musical star accessorised her dramatic dress with black open toe heels and opted for old Hollywood glamour with her loose waved hair.

Vanessa cosied up to co-star, Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig, for the paps and snapped selfies with him and Charles Melton at the premiere, which was also attended by Bad Boys legends Will Smith and Matthew Lawrence.

Some may have been expecting Vanessa to be keeping her time on the red carpet on the DL due to her recent heartbreak.

It was reported yesterday that the star had split from her boyfriend of nearly nine years, Austin, with a source telling Us Weekly: ‘Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.’

The pair had been dating since September 2011 but sparked rumours that they may have split up after it appeared they didn’t spend Christmas together.

Austin, 28, was also absent from Vanessa’s posts about her birthday, when her sister, Stella Hudgens, surprised her on the set of The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

The last time Vanessa posted about Austin was on Halloween, when she posted a photo of them in costume with their dog, Darla, captioned: ‘Happy Halloween from my family to yours’.

Austin’s last social media post about Vanessa was back in July, when he shared a photo of the pair of them on the red carpet for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Austin, who will be starring as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, was also missing from a recent holiday Vanessa took to Vals in Switzerland over the holidays.

Vanessa – who previously dated High School Musical co-star Zac Efron – had told Women’s Health in November 2018 that she and Austin were in no rush to walk down the aisle despite their long-term relationship, explaining: ‘I want to get married, travel, then have kids — probably in my late 30s.

‘Everyone’s clock is different.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco looks concerned in behind-the-scenes The Flight Attendant photo from Rome

MORE: Piers Morgan claims black people calling him a ‘fat, white gammon’ is racist





