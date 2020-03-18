vanessa-hudgens-is-defended-by-this-celebrity-for-her-surprising-coronavirus-comments

Vanessa Hudgens recently made headlines for making surprising comments about the future of humanity in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has paralyzed the world.

The talented actress and singer posted a video where she is visibly scared with all that has been going around in the world, and she said the following: “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t. I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Vanessa opted to backtrack a bit by adding: “I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now. I wish I brought my drink up, sipping on gin and juice.”

Many people were upset by the video and made their opinions known, and she eventually apologized: “Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

She added: “I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside y’all. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to defend Vanessa against the critics.

The model shared: “Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid sh*t. & so are you. and they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. It’s ok. And at the same time, wow, they really had a dumb fin moment. but u don’t have to ruin their lives.”

She continued: “This isn’t about me this time. But it will be one day, or it’ll be you. But yeah today it’s Vanessa lol. And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. But you are damn well trying your best. just stop.”

At least, Vanessa has apologized for her lapse of judgement.



