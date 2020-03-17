vanessa-hudgens-hit-by-crushing-backlash-after-posting-coronavirus-video

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has found herself in hot water following a series of videos posted to Instagram. The actress, like many others around the world, is currently practicing social distancing as a means to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hudgens, however, downplayed the severity of the situation, suggesting that people dying is inevitable.

Vanessa Hudgens has posted several videos during her period of isolation. One, in particular, has garnered a great deal of negative attention on social media. In the video, Hudgens appears a bit out of it and is rambling about the possibility of this lockdown lasting until July. Hudgens said the following, which has resulted in widespread slamming of the actress on social media.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls. I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now?”

All across Twitter, people were dragging the comments. To make matters worse, Vanessa Hudgens posted a second video in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, in which, she said she wished “we were in a pub,” as she then proceeded to sarcastically bring up the social lockdown again. In recent days, many people in the U.S. have chosen to ignore calls from government officials to practice social distancing, opting instead to go to bars or other crowded public gatherings.

As such, bans have been placed on bars and restaurants in many cities, with the White House recommending that gatherings of 10 or more people be avoided nationwide. Several people on Twitter suggested the 31-year-old actress may have been on drugs while making the comments. Vanessa Hudgens did make an apology via a different Instagram live video, but said that her comments were taken out of context.

“I realize that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. it’s a crazy, crazy, time, and I am at home and I am in lockdown and I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too; in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. Stay inside y’all.”

2020 was shaping up to be a big year for Hudgens, as she starred in Bad Boys for Life alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which grossed more than $400 million at the global box office. Hudgens, outside of the High School Musical series, is also known for her roles in movies such as Sucker Punch, Spring Breakers and Polar. Feel free to check out some of the collected reactions from Twitter, as well as the videos from Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens’ career will be dead after posting this. It’s like inevitable. 💀 pic.twitter.com/qYX2DMFjJ2 — Chris Burke (@chrisburke) March 17, 2020

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgenshttps://t.co/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

.@VanessaHudgens, I saw your video. I saw it twice to be fair. By the end, you seemed to realize your commets were reckless. I’m sure you’re a good person. My daughter is 3, a cancer survivor with a new liver. She fought to live. She’s immuno compromised. Think of her next time. — Wajahat “Please Stay Home If You Can” Ali (@WajahatAli) March 17, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens saying nbd if everyone gets #COVID19 cuz death is umm liiiike inevitable? pic.twitter.com/OWkz1MR6rT — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) March 17, 2020

YOU GUYS…. Vanessa Hudgens is a complete idiot. https://t.co/PDAb2EucbE — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) March 17, 2020

Fuck Vanessa Hudgens and fuck everyone being irresponsible and not taking this seriously. https://t.co/T9WmRjPLEe — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 17, 2020

if you think that Vanessa Hudgens video is awful, right now she’s meeting with her PR team crafting a totally insincere bullshit apology and it’s totally gonna work. This time tomorrow she’ll be the ‘victim’ and everyone is gonna be apologizing for her. It’s gonna be so gross — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 17, 2020

