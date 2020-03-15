Vanessa Hudgens Has A Fitting Reply For Haters Who Try To Troll Her Over Her New Tattoo Video! Read to find out the full story.

Recently, Vanessa Hudgens stunned fans with her new tattoo of that of an angel. She captioned the picture saying that it is a feminine divine angel. Not me! However, some people tried to troll the actress and Vanessa sure knows how to clap back!

Vanessa Hudgens Was Trolled By Some Haters For Her New Tattoo Showing Video!

The actress posted a video where she is making some sounds that create controversy. In the fun clip, the actress rushed to a mirror and made moaning sounds over the finished work, clearly content with the results.

However, some fans seem more interested in the noises that Vanessa made in the cop and one fan commented that the sound hints like she is moaning. The actress is soon taking to her Instagram Story to clap back at trolls making fun of her about the moans. She is clearing the air about the sounds and is not in a mood to let hateful comments subside.

She made it clear that she was not moaning and that was clearly not the intention behind making the video. Vanessa seems very content with her tattoo as she even captioned it by saying that you know u got the right tat when it looks like it’s always been apart of you.

The actress even acknowledged the artists behind the tattoo and complimented them as a legend! She seems satisfied with the tattoo and seems like even fans love it except a few haters who tried to troll Vanessa for the same. It is not the first time when celebs have clapped back at their haters with much wit and style.