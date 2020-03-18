Vanessa Hudgens Gets Dragged After Saying Coronavirus Deaths Are Inevitable

Posted by — March 18, 2020
vanessa-hudgens-gets-dragged-after-saying-coronavirus-deaths-are-inevitable



Ricki Mathers


Mar 17, 2020 5: 34 PM PDT


Vanessa Hudgens
Source: Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities have a tendency to be tone-deaf when it comes to crisis. However, the COVID-19 virus is something that no matter the tax bracket — everyone has to do their part to help it stop spreading much to Vanessa Hudgens’ dismay.

Among other huge events, Coachella has been rescheduled due to the banning of a crowd of large people to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. If there’s one thing to know about the High School Musical alum is that she’s been attending the yearly festival religiously.

This may be what set her off on a rant via Instagram Live that was captured and quickly went viral.

‘Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullsI’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.’

She was right. Many people came for her insensitive remarks. Some feel that she may be so out of touch with what it’s like for the average working class that she doesn’t understand why the effects of the virus are so long-lasting.

After a large amount of backlash, Hudgens offered an apology — sort of.

‘Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside y’all.’

What do you think about Vanessa’s comments?


