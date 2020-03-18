Vanessa Hudgens Faces Immense Twitter Hate After She Made Harsh Comments On Coronavirus Deaths, saying that mass deaths are inevitable. Read to know the full story.

It seems like after the tattoo and moaning sound fiasco, Vanessa Hudgens is again making headlines for a dismissive comment the actress made during this time of a global health crisis.

Vanessa Hudgens Is Facing Backlash Over Her Recent Video About The Coronavirus Attack!

Apparently, in a recent Instagram video, the Disney star is facing some major backlash for her rather negative remarks about the pandemic coronavirus disease, which is also known as COVID-19.

The actress pointed out that she doesn’t feel fazed at all by its threat or the international concern pertaining to it. This implies her complete disregard for the wellbeing of those surrounding her. She further claims that although people are dying isn’t it inevitable! Take a look at how fans are reacting to this video on Twitter.

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens https://t.co/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Fans are creating an uproar on Twitter pointing it out that the actress shouldn’t have made such heartless remarks during this time of crisis. One user commented that what it was pretty much horrible and heartless message to share with the youngsters who look up to the High School Musical star. Twitter is flooded with all the hateful backlash that that the actress is facing due to her perspective regarding the whole pandemic.

I see we’ve arrived at the Vanessa Hudgens says “mass death is inevitable” stage of the pandemic https://t.co/ulR8gL8X9W — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 17, 2020

So Vanessa Hudgens is deciding to be trash today. https://t.co/4sZIy1XH47 — Dino-Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) March 17, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens has yet not acknowledged the whole backlash and has not commented on anything on it. However, her somewhat insensitive comments have left fans quite angry and shocked. Another guy commented that the selfishness of these kids is infuriating these days. People are definitely not appreciating what the actress said and how casually she took the pandemic.