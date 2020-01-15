Vanessa Hudgens ex-boyfriends list – From Zac Efron to Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens and her long-term boyfriend Austin Butler have reportedly split after almost a decade together.

In other news, love is still dead.

The two had been dating since 2011, with rumours first starting to fly that Vanessa, 31, and Austin, 28, were no longer an item after it appeared as if they hadn’t spent Christmas together.

With Vanessa apparently now single, let’s take a look back at her relationship history…

Zac Efron

Zac, now 32, and Vanessa, dated for five years from 2005 after meeting on the set of a little old film called High School Musical when they were teens.

Back in April, she spoke about how the relationship ‘stabilised’ her, saying: ‘We kind of blew up — it was this massive phenomenon and all eyes were on me and it’s just a really foreign, weird thing to go through — but by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilised and grounded.

‘I had someone to lean on who was going through it, as well.’

However, if fans had any hope of a reunion between the two Vanessa later crushed them when she told Us Weekly: ‘Oh, yeah, no… That’s not a thing that happens. I completely lost contact with him.’

Josh Hutcherson

After her split from Efron in 2010, Vanessa was linked to her Journey 2: The Mysterious Island co-star Josh Hutcherson, 27.

According to The Daily Mail, when asked by a TV host how long they’d ‘been going on’, Hutcherson replied: ‘We’re not…

‘We were at one point, but she broke my heart. No, I’m just kidding, that was a while ago, we’re really good friends now.’

In 2012, Vanessa told Metro.co.uk that she and Josh were ‘friends’.

Austin Butler

Vanessa and Austin first started dating nine years ago.

The High School Musical star is said to have confirmed the news of the split to her friends, with a source telling Us Weekly: ‘Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.’

The last time Vanessa posted about Austin, who’s set to play Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, was on Halloween when she posted a photo of them together in costume with their dog, Darla, which was captioned: ‘Happy Halloween from my family to yours’.

Vanessa previously told Women’s Health in 2018 that she and Austin were not in any rush to get married despite their long relationship, explaining: ‘I want to get married, travel, then have kids — probably in my late 30s. Everyone’s clock is different.’

She added: ‘We both respect, trust and admire each other. It’s so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman.’

