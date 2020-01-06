vanessa-hudgens-can’t-seem-to-stop-switching-as-she’s-spotted-filming-for-the-princess-switch-sequel-in-edinburgh

Meanwhile, the sequel finds the royal inheriting the throne to Montenaro but she ends up struggling with the responsibilities.

Does this mean Stacey will step in to help? Oh, the suspense.

Vanessa appeared in character as she wore a white beret while looking extremely royal.

Standing at a podium, the star seemed to be celebrating a big royal event.

Vanessa, who also starred in Christmas film The Knight Before Christmas, purposely chooses happy and festive movies as she wants to bring joy into people’s lives as it can be a difficult time of year for some.

She said: ‘If I can bring a family together at a special time of year and allow them to escape from their lives and live the rest of their day feeling a little lighter, then I think that’s a really beautiful gift’.

The Netflix film The Knight Before Christmas has her star as a science teacher named Brooke, a woman from Ohio who accidentally runs into a literal knight (who has time travelled).

Yeah, joyful and weird is the way to go.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer: Jenny-Ryan drops massive hint one of The Chasers is behind the mask – and fans are reeling

MORE: Top Boy’s Michael Ward fangirls over ‘amazing Drake’ and his ‘great energy’ as rapper confirms second season for Netflix show