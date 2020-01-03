vanessa-hudgens-breaks-silence-on-‘traumatising’-nude-photo-leak-and-gets-real-about-#metoo-movement

Vanessa Hudgens may have played an innocent schoolgirl back in the day – but nowadays she’s got a knowing life mantra for everything and all kinds of goals, and we are here for it.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, she has opened up about how she feels about the #MeToo movement, stressing the importance of community and supporting each other in the event of inappropriate behaviour.

‘It’s important to look out for each other, especially in this industry, and realise it’s tough. It’s hard enough, nobody needs to make it harder.’

She went on to describe her very frank, no-nonsense attitude to inappropriate behaviour. ‘I’m the type of person in any situation, whether it’s an audition or at work, if I feel uncomfortable, I’m going to walk away or let that person know they’re making me feel uncomfortable,’ she explained.

‘Then, if they don’t respect that, they can go f*ck off. If someone doesn’t like that, literally they can f*ck off.’

Discussing the double-edged sword of fame and the invasion of privacy that comes with it, Vanessa touched on the experience she had when nude photos of herself were leaked back in 2007, calling it ‘traumatising’.

‘It’s really f*cked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world,’ she said. ‘As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it’s really sad.’

‘I think that is because there’s a disconnect when you see your favourite actress on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch them whenever you want. There’s almost – I don’t want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative – but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don’t.’

The actress also opened up about her new year routines, explaining that she views the New Year as a time for ‘rebirth’ and ‘new beginnings’.

‘I make a vision board every January 1st. I print out a bunch of photos, places I want to go to, how much money I want to save, what kind of films I want to do, the people I want to work with, and then I put it up on my wall and see it every day and know what I’m working towards.’

Hudgens has done this for four years now – and we are very into the commitment and forward planning.

‘It’s pretty amazing how when you’re extremely intentional about what you want and want to do, at the end of the year you end up checking off a lot of the things on your vision board.

I also reward myself when I do get those things done. I’m a big advocate of patting yourself on the back. I look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Hey girl, you are crushing it.’”

That, she is.

The February issue of Cosmopolitan is on sale now.





