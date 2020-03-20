vanessa-bryant-files-docs-to-rush-probate-case-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It appears Vanessa Bryant doesn’t want coronavirus to slow down her probate case, as the grieving widow forges on to update his trust for their three daughters.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant asks judge to amend Kobe’s trust to add their baby, Capri

According to TMZ, Bryant filed legal documents asking a judge to appoint a guardian for Bianka and Natalia Bryant, as well as their youngest daughter, Capri, so that she can proceed in her attempts to modify the NBA legend’s trust to include the 9-month-old baby.

Capri was born when the arrangements were last amended.

While this is a standard move, it seems the filing was an attempt to speed things along because she’s not sure how the coronavirus epidemic will affect the courts.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant shares photo of daughter Natalia honoring Kobe and Gianna mural

The world has been rooting for Kobe Bryant’s widow ever since news of his tragic death alongside their daughter Gianna, and nine others broke. She shared a touching tribute to both of them at the public memorial at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on February 24.

“First, I’d like to thank everyone for coming today. The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting. Thank you so much for all your prayers. I’d like to talk about both Kobe and Gigi. I’ll start with my baby girl Gianna Bryant, an amazingly sweet and gentle soul,” she said at the packed event before describing her relationship with Kobe.

READ MORE: LA county sheriff admits deputies took, deleted Kobe Bryant crash photos

“He was mine. He was my everything. Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidante and his protector,” she reflected.

“He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. He was the early bird and I was the night owl. I was fire and he was ice, and vice versa at times…We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me,” she continued. “I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe.”