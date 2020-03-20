Vanderpump Rules – Scheana Shay Begs Fans To Stop Asking Her For Money

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay wishes she could help all of her fans financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she doesn’t have the money. The 34-year-old tweeted on Friday that she understands this is a crazy time, but she’s “not rich” and can’t help everyone.

“This is a crazy time! But PLEASE you guys, stop asking me for $ on @venmo,” wrote Shay. “It makes me feel terrible reading your stories of why you need $$ and I am not rich! I support my family and have a ton of friends in the same situation right now. I wish I could help everyone but I can’t.”

Shay added that her dad is still doing hard labor and working full time during the pandemic, and her mom does more than she could ever ask her to. Ultimately, Shay says her fans must stop asking her for cash because she can’t afford to “save the world.”

The SURver explained that she didn’t grow up rich, and her family worked very hard to give her an amazing childhood and everything she wanted. However, she says she knows what it’s like to check her bank account seven times a day to see if the auto debit came out or not so she could pay rent.

“I get the struggle & I empathize,” wrote Shay.

The VPR star went on to say that at the time she was struggling financially, she maxed out every credit card she had. But, she says she never asked for a handout from anyone, much less a stranger on television.

Shay ended her message by saying that she loves her fans, but she had to figure things out on her own, which she did and now she’s okay. Scheana Shay says that she has faith in her fans that they will be able to do the same.

Obviously, Shay is taking the COVID-19 pandemic a little more seriously now compared to a week ago. On Saturday, March 14th, Shay tweeted an invitation to her friends who were working from home to join her for a “Palm Springs quarantine.”

She noted that she would continue to live her life in Palm Springs with her friends instead of in complete isolation and fear.

“Simple as that. Call me ‘ignorant’ but I’m not gonna stop living!”” wrote Shay.

Later, Scheana Shay apologized for the tweet and explained to fans that she had just returned from a work trip and wasn’t fully aware of the severity of the pandemic.



