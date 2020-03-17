Vanderpump Rules – Randall Emmett Set To Make Directorial Debut As He Prepares To Wed Lala Kent

Film producer Randall Emmett – the fiance of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent – is set to make his directorial debut in the new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Some big names are part of the project, including Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Emile Hirsch. However, Emmett has just revealed they have shut down production on the project amid coronavirus concerns.

After producing over 100 movies – including The Irishman – with his production partner George Furla, Emmett is now sitting in the director’s chair for the first time.

According to Deadline, the thriller has a $15 million budget and tells the story of an FBI agent (Fox) and a Florida police officer (Hirsch) who work together to solve a string of unsolved murder cases. Willis will play the part of Fox’s FBI partner.

“Directing has been something that I’ve always known I would do having grown up in the theater and graduated from the School of Visual Arts in film,” explained Emmett. “With the support of George [Furla] and the company, I am very excited for this challenge.”

Production began on the project on March 9th, and Emmett shared a pic on Instagram of himself with Fox and Kelly. In the caption he wrote, “Amazing day on set with two talented bad asses! Aftermath of a fight sequence!”

However, less than a week later, Emmett revealed that they suspended production amid coronavirus fears. He wrote that they had been shut down, and then the director thanked Puerto Rico and told fans to be safe and take care of each other.

“[I’m] heartbroken but we need to do what’s right and be safe for one another,” he wrote.

Emmett also posted a video about the shutdown, and explained that he was “heartbroken” and “emotional” about shutting down the film because the movie is his directorial debut. He said that the crew in Puerto Rico “has been everything,” but it’s time for them to go home and look out for their families.

The father of two added that he wants everyone to stay safe and be kind, and promised that they would be back. Hirsch commented on his post, writing: “We will be back.”

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent are scheduled to tie the knot on April 18th, but that obviously could change based on the spread of COVID-19.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesday nights on Bravo.



