vanderpump-rules-midseason-8-trailer-is-here-and-this-emotional-drama-is-all-you-need-to-watch-right-now!

Well, if you all are staying indoors and are already bored and looking forward to binge-watch something new, The Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer is here and is full of some intense drama this time. Let us take a look at all the details.

Vanderpump Rules Midseason Trailer Is Here And It Is More Dramatic Than Ever!

The midseason trailer is here and we already saw twerking by the pool, a montage of tears, Scheana Shay filming a lingerie-themed music video, in which well, Brett Caprioni slaps her butt and much more than that. There is too muh drama, regret and some tears.

The prime focus is surely on Jax Taylor, who appears to be struggling in the wake of his wedding to Brittany Cartwright. There is going to be a lot of drama as we can see from the trailer itself. Take a look at the trailer that is promising a dramatic rollercoaster ride for fans ahead in the show. Have a quick look.

Jax Is Rethinking His Marriage Decision In The Trailer!

Jax is seen lamenting and saying that the wedding was over so quick and he is rethinking his decision whether it was the right thing to do. He even compares himself to the Incredible Hulk – unable to control himself. So, what will be his next step after this.

Lisa Vanderpump field the drama by warning Jax saying that he does have a habit of self-destruction. Jax’s issues are increased with his new life come with more problems in his friendship with Tom Sandoval. The midseason has all it needs to catch enough eyeballs and fans might binge watch during this time when everyone is pretty much indoors.