Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Talk About The Possibility Of A Quarantine Baby — Jax Slams Tom Sandoval Again

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright just had their wedding play out on the show. As usual, there will be some drama coming from it.

Castmates and viewers alike couldn’t believe that Jax the resident bachelor was ready to settle down and pop the question to Brittany — not without multiple bumps in the road.

Now that he’s said his ‘I do’s,’ the SUR bartender is having some regret about who he allowed to stand next to him during his nuptials. He’s already said that Tom Sandoval shouldn’t have been in the wedding but now that fans have seen the way the day played out — he insists that Tom is getting too much credit.

Taylor doubled down on his theory that his former BFF is doing things to look good for the camera.

He told ET: ‘I haven’t talked to him since the wedding, so everything for me, in my opinion, this is nothing — I’m not bashing him or anything, he’s just an actor. I would try too if I looked dumb and then, all of the sudden, I’m at a wedding.’

Switching gears, he newlyweds talked about the possibility of having a quarantine baby since the whole world is basically on lockdown.

Cartwright is all for it; telling the publication: ‘I would love it. Jax is all scared. I just feel like we’re gonna be OK, everybody’s gonna get through this together, hopefully we can contain everything quickly, hope people stay home and wash their hands, and then we’ll be just fine to have a baby.’

Meanwhile, Jax has been watching too many scary series.

‘Have you watched these shows that go on lockdown? Somebody always gets pregnant and they can’t go to the doctor and they end up, like, it’s either the baby or the mother dies! It’s Netflix and Hulu’s fault for putting all these crazy shows on TV that make my mind go crazy.’

Hopefully, things go back to normal soon and the two can welcome a baby without being paranoid.



