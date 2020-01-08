Home NEWS Vandals wanted for scrawling swastikas on Brooklyn restaurant

Two vandals scrawled swastikas on a restaurant in Brooklyn amid a string of anti-Semitic incidents in the city, police said Wednesday.

The suspects stopped in front of the Acapulco Restaurant & Deli on Manhattan Avenue near Clay Street on Sunday Dec. 22 and drew the hate symbols, cops said.

They also wrote, “f—k this place” and “f—k this city,” a police source said.

The suspects ran off after tagging the building and have not been caught.

The hateful tagging came amid a string of anti-Semitic incidents in the New York City area, including a number of assaults in Brooklyn.

