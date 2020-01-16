vancouver-women’s-group-hopes-‘warm-and-engaged’-meghan-comes-to-visit-again

The Vancouver women’s campaign group that hosted the Duchess of Sussex this week is hopeful Meghan will work with them in the future if the royal couple move to British Columbia in western Canada.

Zoe Craig-Sparrow, a co-director of Justice For Girls, told the Telegraph how Meghan – who is staying in nearby Vancouver Island ahead of an expected move to Canada with her husband and son, Archie – put her team “at ease” with her laid-back charm.

“She was really kind and put us all at ease and we had a really engaging discussion about a variety of important issues and Justice For Girls,” she said. “We all sat around a big table and had a nice informal talk.

“Obviously when you hear that royalty wants to visit you, part of you doesn’t believe it’s real until it actually happens. So we were just so surprised and excited.”