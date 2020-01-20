van-gogh-‘sick’-self-portrait-confirmed-as-authentic-after-decades-of-dispute

Experts at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam have identified a painting as the Dutch master’s only self-portrait during a critical mental breakdown.
The picture – with its lifeless face, haunted eyes and muted colours – is thought to be Van Gogh’s first attempt to confront his own mental suffering through art.
Louis van Tilborgh, senior researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, said that the 1889 painting is vital to understanding the painter and the man. “It is expressive in a different way to the other portraits,” he said.
“He really emphasises that he is sick, in his eyes, his shoulder that is pulled back: here you see a patient, forcing himself to understand is sick, choosing to confront himself with himself.”
The painting was bought by Oslo’s National Museum in 1910 for 10,000 French Francs, but its authenticity has been questioned since a doubtful judgement in a 1970 catalogue of Van Gogh’s work.
Experts were unable to work out where it was painted or fill gaps in its provenance and were puzzled at the style and use of colour.
But after a six-year investigation at the request of the Oslo museum, experts in Amsterdam confirmed that it is indeed a painting by Vincent Van Gogh, after he cut off part of his ear, had a mental breakdown and entered a French mental hospital.
It is believed to be the only work he painted while suffering from psychosis, reflected in the “timid, sideways glance”, knife-flattened hair and downbeat tone.
Less than a year later, Van Gogh would shoot himself in the chest and die.
In research to be published in The Burlington Magazine, three experts confirm that the “Self-Portrait, 1889” was “beyond doubt painted by Van Gogh at the end of August 1889”.
They used X-radiograph techniques, matched the colours used to other paintings, and most importantly matched it to a letter from 20th September 1889 from the artist to his brother Theo, describing it as “an attempt from when I was ill.”
It is seen as the first in a series of famous self-portraits that year – joining those the National Gallery of Art in Washington and the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.
Mai Britt Guleng, curator of modern art and old masters at Oslo’s National Museum, said they were delighted that the painting had been confirmed – although it would not affect its value as it cannot be sold.
“It sits very well with the story of self-understanding in Norwegian art – this breaking of the rules, to show real emotions,” she told The Telegraph.
“Edvard Munch found the painting one of the greatest works of the collection because of the way it was staring back at him, the way it is painted, the scarred surface and raw form.”
Adriaan Dönszelmann, acting general director of the Van Gogh Museum said the research was illuminating.
“We understand how he went on a day-to-day basis from mentally unstable to a state of mind that allowed him to paint again,” he told The Telegraph. The painting is on display in Amsterdam – on loan from Norway – and will feature in an exhibition about artists’ portraits.