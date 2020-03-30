van-gogh-painting-stolen-from-dutch-museum-in-overnight-raid

Vincent van Gogh’s painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” was stolen from the Singer Laren museum in the Netherlands early Monday morning, March 30. According to the Associated Press, the establishment had been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m shocked and unbelievably annoyed that this has happened,” said Singer Laren museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm. “This beautiful and moving painting by one of our greatest artists stolen – removed from the community. It is very bad for the Groninger Museum, it is very bad for the Singer, but it is terrible for us all because art exists to be seen and shared by us, the community, to enjoy to draw inspiration from and to draw comfort from, especially in these difficult times.”

The painting by van Gogh was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the Dutch city of Groningen. The value of the work is unknown at this time, but pieces by the Dutch artist generally go for millions at auction.

“The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” depicts an individual standing in a garden surrounded by trees, while a church tower is seen in the background. The work references when van Gogh moved back to a rural area of the Netherlands.

Police are currently investigating the theft, which involved a smashed glass door granting entry into the museum. When the authorities arrived to the scene, the thieves and the painting were nowhere to be found.

