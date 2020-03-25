van-buren-county-records-first-covid-19-case

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 08: 59 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 08: 59 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren

County has recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a release Wednesday, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department said it was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday of the positive case. The patient is a woman in her 60s who is in stable condition and has been self-isolating at her home in Van Buren County.

It comes after Michigan recorded

another jump in coronavirus cases, with Monday’s tests confirming about 460

new cases.

The Monday

results, released Tuesday afternoon, brought the total number of confirmed

cases to 1,791 (the fifth highest figure in the nation). Nine more deaths were reported for a total of 24, the

seventh most in the country.

COVID-19 presents

with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms

are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the

elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider.

Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get

advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on

how to get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must

leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If

you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allowed only

to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of

severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

