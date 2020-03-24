Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2 to Arrive Soon! Check Out All the Details Here.

Time and again we have seen video games following the trend of dropping sequels and spin offs just like we see in the case of movies and web series. Vampire: The Masquerades Bloodlines 2 is a sequel to Vampire which was released around 15 years ago and since then it has developed into a mind bending visual treat. This game will sure as hell get the gamers hooked!

Down below is everything you ought to know about Paradox Interactive’s long anticipated sequel

Release Date

This bind bending game was supposed to release on March 2020. But at the moment it seems the release date has been delayed to the late 2020.

Availability

The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Source: Nvidia

What is the Vampire: The Masquerades Bloodlines 2 about?

The long awaited sequel to the 2004 game “Vampire: Masquerade – The Bloodline” starts on a sad note with the demise of the lead character in 21st-century Seattle. The main character is of course, resurrected from the dead. But as a blood lusting vampire, also a sufferer of a huge vampire invasion that burns a blood filled civil war by sucking off blood from numerous groups.

The gaming style is mainly first person and it also gives the edge to the gamer by letting him/ her choose between several clans and disciples who have very unique powers such as calling bats and levitation. The game also allows the player to customize the protagonist. It has the option of choosing their past stories as humans when they were miserable with the thought of being a vampire.

Trailers of Vampire: The Masquerades – Bloodlines 2

We can see a lot of trailers floating on YouTube, which shows the game play and the clans of the game.