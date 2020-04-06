Vampire: Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Release Postponed?

The announcement of Vampire: Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 early in 2019 came as a delight for most fans who had no hope that the game would with a sequel after 14 years.While not a lot has been out yet regarding the game, Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive are busy developing and publishing it respectively.Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is, technically, a sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, a 2004 title that was itself an indirect sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption. It is a first role play game with a few elements from stimulation.The story takes us from Santa Monica to Seattle as the main character and a lot others seem to be turned into vampires.

The game takes place entirely at night in Seattle.You can choose your human background from before you became a vampire, such as a police officer or barista that will further reward you with bonuses. Character customization is available.While the game is first-person sometimes it switches to third-person for certain actions and moments. Hardsuit Labs was inspired by Dishonored.Dishonored is a 2012 action-adventure game developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.There are five different vampire clans and factions in Seattle. Different factions can be joined at the same time.The first expansion is called Season of the Wolf, implying the fact that here the vampires will have to deal with their deadly enemy the werewolves.

You will have to start as a Thinblood vampire, but later in the game you will be able to select whichever of the five clans seems suitable. The names of these clans are Brujah, Tremere, Toreador, Ventrue and Malkavian .Each clan has various strengths and weaknesses.Originally the game was all set to realease in March 2020, but their seems to be a delay.Let us ope that it drops later this year.