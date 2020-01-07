valentine’s-day-2020:-why-cupid-and-the-heart-are-associated-with-love

We may have only just wrapped up the Christmas celebrations, but Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it. The celebration of love, which falls in February every year, sees people panic-purchase heart-adorned cards, bumper boxes of chocolate, bouquets of red roses and teddy bears wearing T-shirts emblazoned with cutesy messages.

While the annual event is now heavily commercialised and laden with expectation, it was once a day where people earnestly showed their love and affection for another person.

The oldest surviving Valentine’s poem was written by a prison-entrapped, pining lover: Charles, Duke of Orleans, wrote it for his wife in 1415, confined in the Tower of London after being captured at the Battle of Agincourt.

However, Valentine’s Day was celebrated for centuries before that. From who the saint was to the best romantic gift ideas, here is everything you need to know about Valentine’s Day.

When is Valentine’s Day?

The event falls on the same day each year. February 14 of course – which this year is a Friday. Couples across the globe typically recognise the annual celebration by exchanging gifts, flowers and cards, although it isn’t a public holiday in every country.

While Valentine’s Day is now heavily commercialised, the church originally decided to make the day a Christian celebration to honour St Valentine.