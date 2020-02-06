Valentine's Day 2020: The best events and Galentine's parties for singletons in London

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Singles events on Valentine’s Day don’t always have to be about speed dating and matchmaking parties.

There are plenty of places in London putting on fun events, ‘Galentine’s Day’ dates for friends and foodie experiences for those either looking to meet someone new or celebrate being single.

From special menus at some of the city’s most glamorous restaurants to nights in some of London quirkiest bars and clubs, there’s a whole lot to discover this February 14.

These are the best singles parties to enjoy in London this Valentine’s Day.

Dine with strangers at Fortnum and Mason

Head to the Royal Exchange’s courtyard for this one, which promises to help foodies meet new people. Like-minded diners can enjoy six bites and three food pairings, discussing the dishes with those around them and sharing in the ambiance. Tickets are a little pricey at £225 per person, but guests can be assured of a top food and atmosphere.

February 11,12 & 13, The Royal Exchange, EC3V 3LR, fortnumandmason.com

Try a self-love Valentine’s day feast for charity

Mirror, mirror on the wall, what’s the quirkiest Valentine’s Day event of them all? This new pop-up from Tastecard is all about self-reflection, with mirrors placed on tables allowing diners to spend some valuable time with themselves on the big day. American-inspired restaurant Absurd Bird will serve three courses for £20, including the likes of buffalo wings, crispy fried chicken and peanut butter cheesecake. It’s a PR stunt, but all money raised will be go to the charity Mary’s Meals.

February 13-14, 46 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3EP, eventbrite.co.uk

Meet fellow foodies at Frog by Adam Handling

Frog by Adam Handling – in pictures

One of the capital’s brightest culinary talents, Adam Handling, is putting on a special anti-Valentine’s menu at Frog, welcoming diners to bond over five courses at his flagship Covent Garden restaurant. Guests will be invited to enjoy the dishes in the restaurant’s private dining room – and there’ll be sharing bottles of tequila on the tables too.

Various dates, 34-35 Southampton St, WC2E 7HG, adamhandling.co.uk

Spend ‘Palentine’s’ at All Star Lanes

Get your bowling shoes on this year with All Star Lanes, which is running special events themed around classic TV show Friends, for Be My Palentine. For £35, guests can enjoy a game, two courses and a Le Citron Fizz cocktail each. It’s enough to bowl anyone over.

February 7-16, Holborn, Brick Lane and White City, allstarlanes.co.uk

Make the first move at the Chez Moi dinner party

Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg is hosting this special singles dining event at Wild By Tart in Victoria with dating app Bumble. Organisers are creating a safe space for people to make the first move and introduce themselves to new people, with dating experts on hand to offer advice, and live music from the Grime Violinist, Tanya Cracknell.

February 13, 3-4 Eccleston Yards, SW1W 9AZ, wildbytart.com

Find the keys to your heart at the Piano Works

Piano Works in Farringdon and the West End are always spot on places to spend time with pals in London, and they’re doing things a little differently this Valentine’s. Guests attending the What’s Your Number? nights on the big day can request the live band perform a song for anyone who catches their eye on the dancefloor, before singing along to party anthems throughout the night.

February 14, Farringdon, West End, pianoworks.bar

Celebrate Galentine’s day at Tonight Josephine

(Dee Ramandan)

Galentine’s Day takes place the day before Valentine’s, and if you’re planning to celebrate female friendship then Tonight Josephine could be the place. The Waterloo and Shoreditch cocktail bars are ditching all the schmaltz that come with February 14, and instead hosting cocktail and cosmetics masterclasses before spinning tracks until late. The first takes place in Shoreditch on the 12th, then in Waterloo on the 13th.

February 12-13, Waterloo, Shoreditch, tonightjosephine.co.uk

Head back to the 90s for a Galentine’s brunch

In our experience, nothing brings people closer together than a good old boozy brunch, and the 90s Brunch is hosting a special throwback event for Galentine’s Day at a secret London location. There will be three courses of delicious food, unlimited bubbles and love in the air, with live entertainment and lip-sync battles aplenty.

February 8, secret London location, designmynight.com

Feast with friends at Gridiron

Meat lovers have reason to celebrate at Gridiron, with the Mayfair hotspot putting on a special nose-to-tail menu to mark the occasion. It’s gathering friends together for a banquet-style feast, including fresh oysters, pigs head black pudding and rhubarb and stem ginger crumble. The menu is available at £55 per person, with optional bottomless bubbles or wine for an additional £40. ​

February 14, 19 Old Park Ln, W1K 1LB​, gridironlondon.com