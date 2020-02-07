Valentine's Day 2020: Champagne, gin and all the best booze to buy right now

Start your engines, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

If you’re looking for something a bit different to give your crush than chocolates or a bouquet of flowers, a delicious tipple could hit the mark instead.

To mark Cupid’s annual moment in the sun, drinks brands and retailers have been competing to out-shine each other with boozy gifts for your beloved.

From vegan Champagne to fresh and flavoursome distillations of gin, there’s something for every type of drinker.

We’ve gathered some of the best below, either made for gifting or for savouring on a night in with your partner or your pals.

Enjoy!

Best Valentine’s Day Spirits

CÎROC Red Berry​

Show your best mates the love with a special Galentine’s personalised bottle of CÎROC vodka. Shop from luxury drinks personalisation service INKD who can add a heartfelt message or an in-joke only your gal pals will get for the ultimate drinks accessory on your girl’s night in.

The luxury drinks brand also has a limited edition V-day bottle to give your S.O, which can also be personalised with a bespoke message.

£35 each | INKD | Buy it now

Don Papa Rum

Want to shake up your drinks trolley with something new this February 14? If you like rum you’ll know a lot of it is made in the Caribbean but there’s a new entrant that hails from the other side of the world – in the sunny Philippines.

Don Papa is the first premium small batch rum to come from the tropical island nation and lends itself well to both slow sipping and for mixing cocktails.

Whether you’re planning to spend the big night in or hosting friends for Friday night drinks, a warming slug of this is the perfect way to share the love this Valentine’s Day.

£31.69 | Amazon | Buy it now

Best Valentine’s Day Gin

Silent Pool Gin Rose Expression

It’s never been a better time to share a G&T with a friend, especially now gin brand Silent Pool has launched a new version for Galentine’s Day. The company is offering a free bottle for your partner in crime if you purchase a bottle through Amathus in-store (there are three branches in London; in the City, Soho and Shoreditch), effectively giving you two for the price of one.

Once purchased, upload a photo of your receipt here until February 11, when the offer expires at midnight. The first 100 people to make a valid claim will be able to send another bottle for their lucky friend.

£37 | Amathus | Find your nearest store here

Isle of Wight Distillery Mermaid Gin

A pretty bottle made for gin-swilling mermaids – if there’s any more whimsical boozy Valentine’s gift we’ve yet to find it.

The Isle of Wight Distillery uses sustainable, recyclable and biodegradable materials to package their small batch spirits. And boy, do they do it with style.

This beautiful rose-hued bottle, covered in scales and topped with a wooden top is truly a thing of beauty, perfect to give to someone special on the day of love.

£49 | Harvey Nichols | Buy it now

Edinburgh Gin Valentine’s Gin Bouquet

The Scottish distiller has joined forced with a florist to offer shoppers a unique proposition this February 14: a Valentine’s Gin bouquet. There’s not just one, but three designs to choose from, with each bouquet made up of botanicals used in the gin and sent with a matching 70cl bottle of the spirit.

Pick from Classic Gin, Rhubarb and Ginger and the special Valentine’s gin (pictured), crowned with a floral arrangement made up of chamomile daisies, roses and fragrant lavender. Just gorgeous.

Order now for delivery by Friday February 14.

£65 | Edinburgh Gin | Buy it now

Slingsby Rhubarb Gin 50cl bottle

Starting life as one of the brand’s development gins, this sweet flavoured gin has made it to shelves just in time for Valentine’s Day. It’s made with the finest rhubarb from Yorkshire and would be a delicious accompaniment to a special dinner for two.

£30 | Tesco | Buy it now

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

Savour the taste of this Indian craft gin, expertly crafted in a distillery set on the foothills of the Himalayas. If its origins aren’t enough to transport you to another world, the flavours certainly will; each sip rings with notes of citrus, liquorice, angelica and coriander. Yum.

£34.95 | The Whisky Exchange | Buy it now

Warner’s Raspberry Gin

Flavoured with ingredients from its farm, Warner’s has two new craft gins to delight your love on Valentine’s Day. The Raspberry Gin, infused with the fruit as well as blackberry juice, gives 25p from the sale of every bottle to an animal pro-biodiversity charity. There’s also a pink Rhubarb gin version which contains one third pure rhubarb juice and if you decide to plump for the ‘Pink by Nature’ gift pack you’ll also get a delicate Strawberry & Rose gin to sip on too.

£28 | Tesco | Buy it now *On sale from £36

Bathtub Gin Bottling Note

Come February 14, close the door on the world and sink into a bottle of Bathtub Gin, the ultimate Valentine’s Day tipple to share with someone special.

Wrapped in vintage brown paper, tied up with string and hand waxed in Kent, it barely needs any additional wrapping. The flavoured spirit would make a welcome addition to any collector’s drinks trolley.

£31 | Master of Malt | Buy it now

Best Valentine’s Day Wine and Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne Personalised Tin

What’s better than a bottle of one of the finest Champagnes in the world? Why, one with their name on the tin, of course.

Shaped like an arrow (perhaps a stray from Cupid?) the tin will make a lovely momento of Valentine’s Day long after the last drops of the golden fizz has been drunk.

£59 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Bottega Petalo Moscato Spumante Dolce NV

Aptly named ‘The Wine of Love’, this low alcohol Moscato is filled with rose-notes and gentle sweetness, making it perfect to pair with dessert. Top marks for the beautiful packaging, so pretty you won’t need to add any wrapping paper. Can’t argue with that price either.

£15.50 | Harvey Nichols | Buy it now

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne NV

Rack up those brownie points by treating your vegan crush to this fully vegan bottle of bubbles, made from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes before being aged to perfection. Prefer rose? Tesco Finest Crémant de Limoux Rosé 2017, another vegan option that’s also on offer until the 14th (was £12, now £10).

£18 | Tesco | Buy it now *On offer from £20

See all drinks offers at Tesco

Lidl Silky Smooth Reds Collection

Red: the colour of love and also the hue of some of the world’s best wine. Lidl has curated a five-strong collection of five reds from some of the world’s best wine-producing nations for this Valentine’s Day.

Prices start from £5.49, leaving you with more to spend on other treats for your loved one this February 14.

The collection includes:

Malbec Gran Reserva, 2018 – £6.99

Gestos Malbec Malbec Mendoza, 2018 – £7.99

The Saviour Cinsault, South Africa – £6.49

El Tesoro de las Montañas Malbec, 2018, £5.99

Outlook Bay Pinot Noir, 2017, £9.99

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter