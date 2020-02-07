Valentine's Day 2020: 10 perfect gifts for him and her

Valentine’s Day is nearly here and if you’re coupled up, you may be on the hunt for a gift that perfectly illustrates exactly how you feel.

How you spend February 14 can be a divisive topic; some reject the notion of making an effort on just one day. While it’s nice to think you show your partner appreciation on the other 364 days (do you though?), a dedicated day like Valentine’s can be a helpful nudge to go the extra mile.

For those who want to make a sweet gesture and do something special, we’ve put together a gift guide of truly unique ideas that will turn Cupid himself green with envy.

While flowers and chocolate will always be well-received gifts (especially at ES HQ), our suggestions go one step further into the unusual, mindful and genuinely thoughtful.

From bespoke books celebrating your love story to ingenious inventions that’ll fire up the senses, we’ve gathered the best Valentine’s Day gifts for your favourite person.

Storigraphic Hey You Valentine’s‚ Limited-Edition

Whether you’re a new couple or have been together years, your love story is a special thing. Let Storigraphic do it justice by literally turning it into a story. Using templates, stunning fonts and bold design, the company will put together a limited edition book dedicated entirely to the one who makes your heart skip a beat.

This year they’ve whipped up a limited edition Hey You Valentine’s format, but there are three other templates to choose from, including ‘Will You?’ designed to pop questions big (yes, that one) and small (will you move in, for example), and ‘Spaced Out With You’; a tale of star-crossed lovers with the cosmos as a backdrop.

In a digital age where meaningful moments can be interrupted by something as trivial as a new notification, Storigraphic offers a momento to have and to hold this Valentine’s and beyond.

£19.50 | Storigraphic | Buy it now

Bombay Creations Gin Liqueurs

Whether it’s for your gin-obsessed buddy or a boozy gift for your beloved, there’s a new way to drink the nation’s favourite tipple this Valentine’s.

Bombay Sapphire has invented something new for the international day of love – one we’re sure any gin aficionado will adore.

The gin giant is releasing a pack of four specially crafted gin liqueurs with classic floral tastes: rose, hibiscus, strawberry and raspberry. Simply splash onto a G&T for a romantic and rosy twist on a classic.

£12 | Ocado | Buy it now

Smith & Sinclair Black Forest Gateau Cocktail Dipper

Purveyors of unusual confections made for adults only, Smith & Sinclair’s kitschy invention will transport you back to the 70s when the craze for Black Forest-flavoured desserts was at its height.

The 10 per cent alcohol cherry liqueur-soaked lollipop and sweet cocoa sherbet are a flavour match made in heaven. Think of it as the cherry on top of a playful Valentine’s evening.

£6 | NOTHS | Buy it now

Offset Earth Love Forest

True love needn’t cost the Earth. If you would prefer to give something that also gives love back to the planet, Offset Earth has just the thing.

Buy a subscription service in honour of your Valentine and you will be contributing to some of the world’s biggest reforestation schemes and climate solutions, from less than a fiver a month.

You can watch your ‘love forest’ grow through an interactive profile, knowing your gift is helping to heal some parts of the Earth.

The site also gives great pointers on living a more sustainable life – making it an ideal gift for couples who are trying to curb their environmental impact.

From £4.50 | Offset Earth | Buy it now

Diptyque Paris en Fleur Candle 190g

If you can’t actually go to the most romantic city on Earth, you can at least trick yourselves into thinking you’re there in the olfactory sense.

Diptyque’s limited edition candle, scented with fresh rose chypre and patchouli, is inspired by the City of Lights. It comes in a gorgeously illustrated glass holder, ripe for a second life as a vase, desk accessory or beauty storage once the candle burns down.

£53 | Space NK | Buy it now

Perrier-Jouët Champagne Terrace at Harrods

If you feel like getting fancy, head over to Harrods for a luxury experience for two. Running from February 9 – 15, this is the perfect Valentine’s treat if you’re the sort of person who prizes experiences more than ‘things’.

Sipping a flute of one of the finest Champagnes in the world, you’ll enjoy a Valentine’s sharing platter (choose from Charcuterie, smoked salmon, fine cheeses and a tasty veggie option) from Harrods’ stunning terrace – a floral-decked space that commands glorious views over west London. You’ll end things on a sweet note, with a scrumptious dessert each.

Prefer staying in? Pick up a bottle of the Grand Brut from Waitrose online.

£70 | Harrods | Buy it now

Jo Loves Rose Petal 25

What sweeter scent than rose on Valentine’s Day? Infuse body and home with the heady notes of Rose Petal 25 from Jo Loves.

The rich fragrance, a favourite of Jo Malone MBE who created it, is enough to transport you to the fields of Grasse with notes of bergamot, lychee, saffron, and Rose de Mai Absolute taking centre stage.

Light the Rose Petal 25 candle to set the stage for a romantic dinner or wrap the scent paint brush and fragrance as gifts to light the senses.

Candle £55, Fragrance £40 | Jo Loves

H&M Home Stoneware Vase

Give your Valentine’s bouquet the grand setting it deserves with this unique stoneware vase from H&M Home.

The half-head shaped container, inspired by Ancient Greek statues, will look blooming lovely filled with both flowers as well as houseplants.

A head turner any house-proud Valentine will fall for.

£19.99 | H&M | Buy it now

Steepletone Bright Ideas Collection LED Text Bulbs

Light up their day with this creative bulb from Steepletone. The 4W bulb comes with a a standard E27 Edison screw fitting and is designed to steal the spotlight in whichever room it illuminates. Sparks not included.

£40 | NOTHS | Buy it now

Secret Cinema Dirty Dancing

With Valentine’s being so early in the year, you may want something to look forward to in a few months’ time. Secret Cinema has picked 80s classic Dirty Dancing as one of its 2020 productions, and with doors opening on July 22, it’s the perfect treat to lock down in the diary.

It will no doubt take place at SC’s version of Kellerman’s, the setting for the iconic scenes in the movie. If you’ve never been to a Secret Cinema event before, expect a total immersion into the film, from character actors in the crowd to themed food and events, as well as of course, a screening of the movie itself. Prepare for the time of your life.

Prices start at £49 | Secret Cinema | Buy it now

