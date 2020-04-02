vakeel-saab-goes-the-rrr-way!-makers-gearing-up-for-digital-promotions-amid-lockdown

|

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 16: 08 [IST]

With the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, the entertainment industry has been highly impacted and has eventually come to a standstill. But contrasting to the rest, SS Rajamouli, recently had released the first look video of Ram Charan from RRR on the actor’s birthday amid the lockdown. Well now, it looks like Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is also going to adopt the RRR strategy. As per rumours, the makers of the court-room drama are planning to promote the movie on social media and will also be releasing a special song on the Power Star. Though the news is sure to make his fans rejoice, the makers have not yet confirmed it. Earlier, we had reported that the release date of Vakeel Saab has been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. There were also reports that the movie might hit the theatres in June, this year. The makers were already planning to postpone the date, keeping in mind the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections, during which Pawan will be on a campaigning spree. Directed by Venu Sriram, the last leg of the Vakeel Saab’s shoot is yet to be finished. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood hit Pink. Power Star will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the drama, which will feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Naresh in pivotal roles. Gabbar Singh Combo: Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar To Team Up Again For Another Entertainer!