vaishnav-tej-to-make-acting-debut-with-uppena;-his-first-look-poster-raises-curiosity

Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother Vaishnav Tej is set to make his debut with the Telugu movie titled Uppena. The makers of this film have released the first look poster of this budding actor, which is getting a good response.

The mega family has already introduced several heroes to the Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi’s nephew Vaishnav Tej is the latest one to join the league of those mega heroes. His debut film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who has worked as an associate to director Sukumar is directing his debut film Uppena. The makers announced yesterday that his first look poster would be released at 4: 05 pm today.

As promised, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted the poster and wrote, “Presenting the First Look of Uppena Experience the Ocean of Love in Theatres from April 2nd, 2020 ❤️ #UppenaOnApril2nd #UppenaFirstLook Introducing actors #PanjaVaisshnavTej, #KrithiShetty and Director #BuchiBabuSana A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical .”

Vaishnav Tej’s first look poster from UppenaTwitter

The first look of Uppena shows the young hero in colorful costumes shouting out loud with hands open at the seaside. Underwent physical makeover for his very first film, Vaishnav Tej looks dapper here. His temperament and the sea in the poster justify the title. The poster shows that the film will release on April 2

Mythri Movie Makers is producing Uppena in association with banner Sukumar Writings. Newbie Krithi Shetty is also making her debut with this film while Tamil star actor Vijay Sethupathi essays an important role. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen will handle the cinematography. Along with the lead actors, actor Brahmaji will be taking part in Puri schedule of shooting.

Uppena will have Naveen Nooli’s editing and Mounika Ramakrishna’s art direction. It should be seen whether Vaishnav Tej would be able to prove his mettle and score a much-needed break with this film.