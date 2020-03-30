‘v-wars’-&-‘october-faction’-canceled-by-netflix-after-one-season

Two of Netflix’s freshman series will not see a second season. The streaming giant has canceled vampire drama series V Wars starring Ian Somerhalder, based on Jonathan Maberry’s bestselling book, and October Faction, based on the IDW comics by Steve Niles, Deadline has confirmed.

V Wars, published in 2012 by IDW Publishing, debuted as a collection of prose stories that chronicles the first Vampire War. Somerhalder starred as Dr. Luther Swann, who enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these “vampires.” Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

Netflix and Somerhalder, who also directed the hourlong drama series, are in conversations about potential other projects to pursue, sources tell Deadline.

Brad Turner (Human Cargo, 24, Stargate) directed the pilot episode and executive produced. William Laurin and Glenn Davis served as showrunners. Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden executive produced for High Park, with David Ozer and Ted Adams for IDW Entertainment and James Gibb for Marada Pictures. V Wars was produced by High Park in association with IDW.

October Faction followed monster hunters Fred (J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting isn’t as idyllic as it seems.

October Faction was produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the cancellations.